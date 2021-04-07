 
Verint April Speakers Spotlight Key Strategies for Driving Successful Customer Engagement

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced the April speaker line up that features how to power today’s evolving workforce of people and bots. Thought leaders will address new workforce management trends and challenges at SWPP, the Verint/Opus Research webinar series focused on customer engagement data and AI and analytics, how to modernize knowledge management for greater productivity and VoC strategies for better customer insights.

In addition, Costco’s Jamie Abernathy will share how Costco thrives in a continually transforming retail landscape. And Ben Page, CEO, Ipsos MORI, will share his thoughts on the Future of Work.

2021 SWPP Virtual Summit for Workforce Professionals
Applying New Art to the Science of Workforce Management
April 8, 2 p.m. ET

Verint’s Trudy Cannon, director of Go-To-Market strategy, workforce engagement, will discuss new techniques to address workforce management trends and challenges facing today’s contact center leaders.

How to Crack the Customer Engagement Data Challenge
Verint and Opus Research Webinar
April 8, 1 p.m.

Join Verint and Opus Research, in the second of this three-part series, as they unpack how to unlock the value of customer engagement data, and how a new approach can help succeed where others fail. Opus Research’s Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder, and Derek Top, senior analyst and research director will moderate the session, joined by Verint’s Iain Daws, director, content marketing and Dave Singer, VP, Go-To-Market strategy, workforce engagement.

Modernizing Your KM Strategy for Digital Transformation
KM World Roundtable
April 13, 2 p.m. ET

Join Verint’s John Chmaj, senior director, product strategy, knowledge management (KM), in this roundtable discussion about using KM to work smarter and faster and ensuring information is easily accessible and fosters greater productivity and collaboration.

How Costco Nurtures Quality Experiences to Thrive Through Change
Verint-Costco Webinar
April 14, 1 p.m. ET

Join Costco’s Jamie Abernathy, director of staff development, U.S. Member Service Centers and Verint’s Eric Head, VP of experience leadership. In this conversation, Abernathy will share how Costco thrives in a continually transforming retail landscape by staying true to their core values and nurturing quality experiences for members, employees and suppliers.

