EMCORE SDI500/505 IMU Ranked First in U.S. Military-Commissioned Inertial Measurement Unit Trade Study

ALHAMBRA, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its SDI500/505 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has been ranked 1st in overall accuracy in a U.S. Military-commissioned IMU trade study of 19 competing IMUs being evaluated as an alternative to the Honeywell HG1700 for various weapons systems.



The objective of the third-party independent study was to deliver a comprehensive report to the government and make a recommendation supported by clear and compelling technical, financial, and other relevant data collected regarding the most advantageous IMU products and services available in the market today. 19 IMUs of various technologies, complexity, cost, and developmental status, from leading manufacturers, were evaluated in short and long flyout simulations against the HG1700.