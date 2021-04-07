 
Okta Launches New Customer Identity Risk Ecosystem and Workflow Integrations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today at Oktane21, announced the expansion of the Okta Integration Network across four main areas including risk and fraud, customer data orchestration, data privacy and compliance, and the software development lifecycle. Generally available today, these new integrations leverage identity to help solve highly complex digital transformation challenges from securing transactions to digital onboarding. Watch all of Okta’s product announcements at Oktane21.com.

COVID-19 has accelerated digital initiatives for businesses across every industry. End-to-end experiences that bridge the physical and digital divide are now a key competitive advantage in today’s economy. Every organization has to utilize a wide array of tools as customer experience, security, data and privacy, and application development have become top priorities. All these systems, tools, and teams must work together to seamlessly optimize for usability and security. Today, organizations need a highly-integrated, extensible identity platform to deliver a delightful customer experience.

Identity has a distinct and unique role to play in the digital experience ecosystem, especially from an integration standpoint,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. “Uniting risk signals with access decisions can help prevent the kinds of security and fraud risks that are increasingly common in our digital world, without sacrificing user experience. Simultaneously, we see a massive opportunity to expand the role Okta Workflows can play to benefit user experience. Workflows can serve as a real-time data orchestration tool, automating identity-centric processes throughout the customer journey tech stack. Together, our best-of-breed approach and deep integration catalog across risk signaling and the customer journey open up all sorts of opportunities for Okta customers to build robust, secure, digital experiences.”

Automation Across the Customer Experience with Expanded Workflows

Okta Workflows for Customer Identity is now generally available, and the Okta Integration Network has grown its suite of new pre-built integrations to support no-code automation needs. Hubspot, Mixpanel, SendGrid, and other connectors are now available to help meet complex digital transformation use cases. The new Okta Workflow connectors within the Okta Integration Network make it possible for organizations to support a wide range of customer experience use cases, including registration, analytics, privacy and consent, and customer relationship management. Using Okta Workflows for Customer Identity, organizations can seamlessly integrate and leverage identity across a core set of technologies spanning the customer experience tech stack. The new connectors along with many others across the customer experience landscape are highly discoverable using the refreshed Okta Integration Catalog.

