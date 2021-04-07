 
checkAd

EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with Bridgford Foods Corporation to Collaborate with the U.S. Army to Produce Military Rations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement (the “TELOA”) with Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) (“Bridgford”), a leading American food production company. Bridgford currently focuses on the production of frozen and snack foods, with operations in California, Texas, Illinois and North Carolina. Prior to the signing of the TELOA, Bridgford entered into a cooperative research and development agreement (“CRADA”) with the U.S. Army to jointly develop commercially viable military ration components.

The CRADA allows EnWave to install a 10kW REV machine recently purchased by the U.S. Army in February 2021 at a site of Bridgford’s in North Carolina for research and development purposes. The TELOA grants Bridgford the option to enter into a royalty-bearing commercial license to produce REV-dried commercial baked goods and meat products for both the U.S. Army and their broader client base. EnWave and Bridgford will now collaborate to replicate certain close combat rations developed by the U.S. Army for field use.

Concurrently during the term of the TELOA, the U.S. Army is planning to submit a ManTech application to the U.S. Department of Defense to potentially receive funding to purchase a 60kW REV machine for larger scale military ration production.

About Bridgford Foods Corporation
Bridgford Foods Corporation, a California corporation, was organized in 1952. Bridgford originally began operations in 1932 as a retail meat market in San Diego, California and evolved into a meat wholesaler for hotels and restaurants, a distributor of frozen food products, a processor and packer of meat, and a manufacturer and distributor of frozen food products for sale on a retail and wholesale basis. Currently, Bridgford and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of an extensive line of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States.

For almost 90 years, the mission of Bridgford Foods Corporation has been to develop, produce, sell and distribute superior quality food products that provide a consistent value to their customers. Bridgford adheres to the highest ethical standards. They treat their customers and employees with honesty, respect, dignity and appreciation. Bridgford believes that they wrap their future in every package, and they stand behind the products they sell 100%. Bridgford believes that innovation is essential to the future success of their business, and they strive to be industry trendsetters in the development of new products.

Seite 1 von 2
Enwave Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with Bridgford Foods Corporation to Collaborate with the U.S. Army to Produce Military Rations VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement (the “TELOA”) with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020
Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$750 Million Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:01 Uhr
EnWave unterzeichnet Technologiebewertungs- und Lizenzoptionsabkommen mit der Bridgford Foods Corporation zur Zusammenarbeit mit der US-Armee bei der Herstellung von Militärrationen
25.03.21
EnWave Interview Präsentation!: Royalties gibts nicht nur im Bergbau sondern auch für Cannabis, Lebensmittel und in der Pharmazie!
24.03.21
Starke Performance!: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat überzeugt mit toller Performance und Diversifikation!
19.03.21
EnWave verkauft 10 kW REV Maschine an Dairy Concepts IRL für die Herstellung von lagerstabilen Molkereisnacks
19.03.21
EnWave sells 10 kW REV Machine to Dairy Concepts IRL for Shelf-Stable Dairy Snack Production
09.03.21
EnWave unterzeichnet lizenzpflichtige Lizenz mit führendem Cannabisunternehmen aus Illinois und erhält Auftrag für 120kW REV-Maschine
09.03.21
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing License with Leading Illinois-based Cannabis Company and Receives Order for 120kW REV Machine

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:55 Uhr
3.309
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!