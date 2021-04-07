Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Industry Is Booming As Consumers Turn Away From Cable

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscription Video on Demand is a booming industry for many reasons. It empowers consumers to pay for only the content that they want, a major reason why audiences are turning away from cable and other traditional providers. Also, it provides businesses a direct line of revenue from consumers without having to consult or sell to advertisers. This has the added benefit of relieving users from annoying ad interruptions. Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) is a subscription-based service that enables users to have unlimited access to streaming video content for any given period of time at a routine fee. Through SVoD, customers have control over the content they want to watch. They can decide when to start or pause the program. They also get the option of fast forwarding, rewind, or stop the video at their wish. Through this service, high-quality content is available on-demand, anytime, and anywhere directly on the customer's television set. SVoD services include Amazon Video, Netflix, Now TV, Hulu Plus, TVPlayer, etc. These services have drawn a lot of attention from end-users for their diversified content that includes sports, web series, and movies. Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS).



A report from Transparency Market Research said: "Developments in digital technology have transformed the digital video consumption platforms. At present, there are multiple platforms, such as mobiles, tablets, and smart TVs, to access video on demand services. Moreover, with increasing pool of viewers, demand for personalized content to control and select viewing as desired has led to a recognizable adoption of video on demand systems, which is expected to grow further in the long term. Video on demand service providers are laying emphasis on enhancing delivery technologies to enhance viewer experience. Moreover, with improved speed of networks for digital transmission, video on demand service providers are delivering high-definition videos at a faster streaming rate to viewers.

