EQS-Adhoc Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.04.2021, 19:15   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2021

08-Apr-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinach, April 8, 2021 - Evolva shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Evolva's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In accordance with the Swiss COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the 2021 AGM was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their shareholder rights via the Independent Proxy.  

Increase of the Authorized Capital
Shareholders approved the increase of Authorized Capital in the maximum amount of CHF 2,968,782.35 (respectively maximum of 59,375,647 registered shares) by CHF 4,634,391.20 to the new maximum amount of CHF 7,603,173.55 (respectively maximum of 152,063,471 registered shares).

Elections of the Chairman and of the Board of Directors
Shareholders re-elected Beat In-Albon as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Richard Ridinger and Stephan Schindler as members of the Board of Directors, for a one year period.

In addition, Christoph Breucker was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Election of the Compensation Committee
Shareholders elected Richard Ridinger, Stephan Schindler and Christoph Breucker as members of the Compensation Committee.

Election of the Auditors
The Shareholders elected Mazars Ltd., Zurich, as auditors for a term of one year.

For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, please visit: evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/.

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com.

For Evolva multi media content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library/.

Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicity or implicity presumed in these statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1182654

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1182654  08-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1182654&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEvolva Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
08.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva-Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen an der Generalversammlung zu (deutsch)
08.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva-Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen an der Generalversammlung zu
24.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva ernennt neuen CFO (deutsch)
24.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva ernennt neuen CFO
24.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva announces new Chief Financial Officer
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva publiziert die Agenda für die diesjährige ordentliche Generalversammlung (deutsch)
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva publiziert die Agenda für die diesjährige ordentliche Generalversammlung
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva publishes agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
121
Evolva langfristig sehr interessant!!!!!