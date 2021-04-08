EQS-Adhoc Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinach, April 8, 2021 - Evolva shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Evolva's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In accordance with the Swiss
COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the 2021 AGM was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their shareholder rights via the Independent Proxy.
Elections of the Chairman and of the Board of Directors
Shareholders re-elected Beat In-Albon as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Richard Ridinger and Stephan Schindler as members of the Board of Directors, for a one year period.
In addition, Christoph Breucker was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.
Election of the Compensation Committee
Shareholders elected Richard Ridinger, Stephan Schindler and Christoph Breucker as members of the Compensation Committee.
Election of the Auditors
The Shareholders elected Mazars Ltd., Zurich, as auditors for a term of one year.
For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, please visit: evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/.
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com.
For Evolva multi media content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library/.
Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicity or implicity presumed in these statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1182654
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
