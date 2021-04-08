Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2021

Reinach, April 8, 2021 - Evolva shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Evolva's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In accordance with the Swiss COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the 2021 AGM was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their shareholder rights via the Independent Proxy. Increase of the Authorized Capital Shareholders approved the increase of Authorized Capital in the maximum amount of CHF 2,968,782.35 (respectively maximum of 59,375,647 registered shares) by CHF 4,634,391.20 to the new maximum amount of CHF 7,603,173.55 (respectively maximum of 152,063,471 registered shares).

Elections of the Chairman and of the Board of Directors

Shareholders re-elected Beat In-Albon as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Richard Ridinger and Stephan Schindler as members of the Board of Directors, for a one year period.

In addition, Christoph Breucker was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Election of the Compensation Committee

Shareholders elected Richard Ridinger, Stephan Schindler and Christoph Breucker as members of the Compensation Committee.

Election of the Auditors

The Shareholders elected Mazars Ltd., Zurich, as auditors for a term of one year.

For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, please visit: evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/.

