London, 9 April 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (" Dialog " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting of Dialog Shareholders held earlier today in connection with the recommended cash offer made by Renesas for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the " Acquisition ") to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the " Scheme "), all the resolutions proposed were duly passed (without amendment) by the requisite majorities.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Results of Court Meeting and Dialog General Meeting 09-Apr-2021 / 17:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further details, including the number of votes cast for (and against) the relevant resolutions at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting, will be announced by the Company as soon as practicable and will be made available in due course on Dialog's website at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/acquisition-microsite.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including (but not limited to) certain competition and regulatory approvals in, inter alia, Germany, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing. The Scheme is expected to become effective in the second half of 2021.

Contact:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Investor Relations

Mark Tyndall

phone: +49 (0) 1727 226 409

e-mail: mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Jose Cano

phone: +44 (0) 1793 756 961

e-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com

09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 1183139

End of Announcement DGAP News Service