EQS-Adhoc Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals

Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals

16-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
At this year's General Assembly of Cicor Technologies Ltd., at which shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights exclusively by granting authorization and giving instructions to the independent proxy, due to the ongoing corona pandemic, the shareholders approved all proposals. The Meeting approved the 2020 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the balance sheet result; it also granted discharge to the members of the board of directors and management for the 2020 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors' total remuneration for the next term of office and the approval of the fixed and variable remuneration elements for management were endorsed for the following financial year. The Meeting also approved the proposal to distribute CHF 1.00 per registered share from the capital contribution reserve.

The Annual General Meeting elected Daniel Frutig as the new chairman of the Board of Directors and successor to Robert Demuth, who did not stand for re-election. Furthermore, Dr. Rüdiger Merz was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The existing members Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli were re-elected. Andreas Dill, Daniel Frutig and Dr. Rüdiger Merz were also elected as members of the remuneration committee.

The independent proxy, lawyer Pascal Moesch (Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds) and the auditing department of KPMG AG, Zurich, were also appointed by the Annual General Assembly for a further year.

Alexander Hagemann
CEO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00    
E-mail: media@cicor.com

Patric Schoch
CFO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com

Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


