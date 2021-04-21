 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.04.2021, 16:25  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year

21-Apr-2021 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year

Munich, Germany. April 21, 2021. Revenues were EUR 144.5 million, up by 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q1 2020: EUR 132.7 million). Pro forma operating income of EUR 12.9 million increased compared to the year-ago quarter (Q4 2020: EUR -1.7 million). The preliminary pro forma operating income margin was 8.9% in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: -1.3%).

Hence, revenues were within the guidance corridor of between EUR 143 million and EUR 148 million and pro forma operating income margin was at the top end of the guidance corridor of 7% to 9%.

Based on the current assumptions about the further course of the business in the second quarter of 2021, management of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FWB: ADV) today published revised guidance for the fiscal year 2021. The management now expects a pro forma EBIT margin of between 6% and 10% and maintains the revenue guidance of between EUR 580 million and EUR 610 million for the full year 2021.

The sustained positive revenue development based on the consistent execution of the transformation strategy and extended measures for strict cost control should contribute positively to pro forma operating income. Due to the very good results for the first quarter and the promising outlook for the second quarter, the management now considers a pro forma operating income margin of 6% to 10% as possible.

Despite this positive development, there are still high risks in the supply chain related to Covid-19 and the current bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor constraints are causing challenges for ADVA and other telecommunications equipment suppliers. Although ADVA has proven its flexibility and agility during the pandemic, these challenges may result in revenue shifts during the year. Overall, however, management does not expect a negative impact on revenues but maintains a pro forma operating income margin of 6% as the lower end of the guidance corridor.

The management now expects revenues of between EUR 580 million and EUR 610 million and a pro forma EBIT margin of between 6% and 10% for the full year 2021.

The full business results for Q1 2021 will be published on April 22, 2021, as planned.


Notifying person and contact for investors:
Steven Williams, Director Treasury and Investor Relations
t +49 89 890 66 59 18
investor-relations@adva.com

Contact for press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations@adva.com

21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: IRelation@advaoptical.com
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187289

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187289  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187289&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetADVA Optical Networking Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Adva Optical. Fakten, Daten, Hintergründe für unsere Pusher und Basher
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year 21-Apr-2021 / 16:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020
DGAP-News: Die HAEMATO AG konnte gemäß vorläufigem IFRS-Abschluss für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ihren Umsatz ...
DGAP-News: ALBIS Leasing AG gibt Ergebnis für 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva Q1 2021 Zwischenbericht zum Geschäftsverlauf
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar startet weitreichende Kooperation mit Dachbegrünungs-Systemhersteller ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. platziert erfolgreich eine 6-jährige Anleihe in Höhe von EUR 500 Mio. im Rahmen ...
Megawatt veranlasst geophysikalische Messung in British Columbia (Kanada)
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG veröffentlicht positive Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Carragelose gegen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender Hermann J. Merkens kehrt nicht zurück, Nachfolgesuche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Adva Optical blickt nach gutem Jahresstart etwas optimistischer auf 2021
16:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q1 2021 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021 (deutsch)
16:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q1 2021 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021
19.04.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Experten machen Hoffnung auf weitere Dax-Rekorde
16.04.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Experten machen Hoffnung auf weitere Dax-Rekorde
13.04.21
ADVA zeigt 400ZR DCI-Lösung mit Acacia und Inphi
30.03.21
ADVA stellt neue offene Übertragungstechnik für die 400ZR-Ära vor
24.03.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt ADVA auf 'Buy'
24.03.21
DGAP-News: ADVA präsentiert am Kapitalmarkttag 2021 den Weg zu höherer Profitabilität (deutsch)
24.03.21
DGAP-News: ADVA unveils path to higher profitability at 2021 capital markets day