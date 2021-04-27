DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend Allgeier SE: Supervisory Board approves 2020 annual financial statements and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 27-Apr-2021 / 17:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April 27, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) approved the audited annual and consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE for the 2020 financial year at its meeting today. The annual financial statements are thus adopted. The final figures for the Allgeier Group essentially correspond to the preliminary figures published in the ad hoc announcement of March 12, 2021.

Revenue and earnings development 2020 in continuing operations

The total operating performance of the Allgeier Group in the 2020 financial year in continuing operations amounted to EUR 352.6 million (previous year: EUR 380.2 million). Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) amounted to EUR 101.9 million (previous year: EUR 99.2 million). This corresponds to a gross profit margin of 29 percent (previous year: 26 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are extraordinary or relate to other periods) amounted to EUR 30.3 million (previous year: EUR 18.2 million). The main adjustments were personnel expenses, financing costs in connection with the repayment of loans, expenses in connection with acquisition activities, and expenses attributable to prior periods. EBITDA amounted to EUR 23.4 million in the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 9.0 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR -4.0 million). EBT (earnings before taxes) amounted to EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR -5.4 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.7 million). After taxes, the Group achieved earnings for the period of EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR -10.1 million).