 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier SE: Supervisory Board approves 2020 annual financial statements and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 17:43  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Allgeier SE: Supervisory Board approves 2020 annual financial statements and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50

27-Apr-2021 / 17:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Munich, April 27, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) approved the audited annual and consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE for the 2020 financial year at its meeting today. The annual financial statements are thus adopted. The final figures for the Allgeier Group essentially correspond to the preliminary figures published in the ad hoc announcement of March 12, 2021.

Revenue and earnings development 2020 in continuing operations

The total operating performance of the Allgeier Group in the 2020 financial year in continuing operations amounted to EUR 352.6 million (previous year: EUR 380.2 million). Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) amounted to EUR 101.9 million (previous year: EUR 99.2 million). This corresponds to a gross profit margin of 29 percent (previous year: 26 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are extraordinary or relate to other periods) amounted to EUR 30.3 million (previous year: EUR 18.2 million). The main adjustments were personnel expenses, financing costs in connection with the repayment of loans, expenses in connection with acquisition activities, and expenses attributable to prior periods. EBITDA amounted to EUR 23.4 million in the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 9.0 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR -4.0 million). EBT (earnings before taxes) amounted to EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR -5.4 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.7 million). After taxes, the Group achieved earnings for the period of EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR -10.1 million).

Seite 1 von 3
Allgeier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier SE: Supervisory Board approves 2020 annual financial statements and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend Allgeier SE: Supervisory Board approves 2020 annual financial statements and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 27-Apr-2021 / 17:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals führt Aktionärsrechteplan ein
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020: Umsatz steigt auf 160 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg übertrifft Prognose auf Basis vorläufiger ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - First quarter 2021
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive's Rapid Growth Continues
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Wachablösung im Aufsichtsrat der tick-TS AG: Mitgründer Matthias Hocke ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: KATEK SE gibt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang bekannt
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier startet mit Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum ins Jahr 2021 (deutsch)
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier starts 2021 with revenue and earnings growth
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier startet mit Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum ins Jahr 2021
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Aufsichtsrat billigt Jahresabschluss 2020 und schlägt Dividende von 0,50 Euro vor (deutsch)
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Aufsichtsrat billigt Jahresabschluss 2020 und schlägt Dividende von 0,50 Euro vor