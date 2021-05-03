 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Implenia to build one of the world's deepest metro stations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.05.2021, 18:00  |  108   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
Implenia to build one of the world's deepest metro stations

03-May-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stockholm Region and Implenia have signed a contract for construction of the new 'Sofia' metro station and associated tunnels in Stockholm | The order is worth SEK 1 billion (approximately CHF 110 million)

Dietlikon, 3 May 2021 - Stockholm's blue subway line is being extended from the centrally located Kungsträdgården to Nacka in the southeast of the Swedish capital as well as to Hammarby Sjöstad in the south. Implenia has been commissioned by Stockholm Region to build the new underground station 'Sofia' including elevator shafts, two single-track tunnels for the subway and a parallel service tunnel. This requires the construction of 4.6 kilometres of drill and blast tunnels. The contract is worth SEK 1 billion (approximately CHF 110 million).


The new 'Sofia' metro station, located close to Stigbergsparken, will become an important hub for travellers. Located approximately 100 metres below ground, it will be one of the deepest underground stations in the world. Eight large high-speed elevators will take commuters to and from the platforms in about 30 seconds. 


Implenia's contract is primarily for the construction work, though Implenia's Technical Design Office will be responsible for the design of concrete works. Overall design is provided by the client. Construction will take place from Q3/2021 to Q4/2025.


The contract is a continuation of the 1.5 kilometre 'London Viaduct' access tunnel that Implenia was commissioned to construct by Stockholm Region in 2019. This tunnelling work is currently underway and heading towards Sofia's future main tunnels.


'It is an honour to take on another tunnel project of this scale - a complex, multidisciplinary project aligned perfectly with our expertise', says Per Linden, Country President Sweden. 'With preparatory work already underway on the London Viaduct, we can ensure that Sofia is built safely and efficiently.'

Seite 1 von 3
Implenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Implenia to build one of the world's deepest metro stations EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders Implenia to build one of the world's deepest metro stations 03-May-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer erzielt Rekord-Billings und stellt langfristige strategische ...
Übernahme abgeschlossen - United Lithium Corp. erhält Lithium-Projekt 'Bergby'
DGAP-News: Highlights from SYNLAB Germany | Protection against COVID-19 at work: SYNLAB introduces new PCR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder
DGAP-News: Gen III unterzeichnet endgültigen Vertrag mit dem Energieriesen (Super Major)
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch Mehrheitsaktionärin angekündigt
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
EQS-News: SoftwareONE erwirbt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an SynchroNet, einem führenden AWS-Cloud-Spezialisten ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt die Ernennung des President von PowerTap durch den ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
DGAP-News: fashionette AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Wachstumsziele übertroffen und weiterer ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia baut eine der tiefsten U-Bahn-Stationen der Welt (deutsch)
03.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia baut eine der tiefsten U-Bahn-Stationen der Welt
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia beabsichtigt, den Bereich Instandsetzung in Deutschland zu veräussern (deutsch)
20.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia intends to sell its maintenance and repair business in Germany
20.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia beabsichtigt, den Bereich Instandsetzung in Deutschland zu veräussern
14.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Einigung im Rechtsfall Stadion Letzigrund (deutsch)
14.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Einigung im Rechtsfall Stadion Letzigrund
14.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Agreement in the Letzigrund Stadium legal case
09.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia veräussert die Bereiche Wartung von Fähranlegern sowie Felssicherung in Norwegen (deutsch)
09.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia sells its ferry dock maintenance and rock support business in Norway