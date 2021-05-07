HBM Healthcare Investments reports a profit of CHF 756 million for the 2020/2021 financial year; Increase of the proposed cash distribution to a total of CHF 12.50 per share.

In the 2020/2021 financial year, HBM Healthcare Investments recorded a profit of CHF 756 million, the highest since it was founded 20 years ago. The net asset value (NAV) rose by more than half (+52 percent) in the reporting year and the HBMN shares advanced 79 percent including distribution.

The profit can mainly be attributed to IPOs and takeovers from the portfolio of private companies and is clear evidence of the success of HBM Healthcare's investment strategy. Over the past 20 years, HBM Healthcare Investments has channelled some CHF 2 billion in more than 160 private companies and supported the development of numerous medical innovations as a result.

Based on the excellent financial results, the Board of Directors is proposing a considerably higher cash distribution of CHF 12.50 per share. Of this, CHF 9.50 is for the ordinary payout (previously CHF 7.70) and CHF 3.00 for a one-off anniversary payment.

Record profit of CHF 756 million

