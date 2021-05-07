 
HBM Healthcare Investments reports a profit of CHF 756 million for the 2020/2021 financial year; Increase of the proposed cash distribution to a total of CHF 12.50 per share.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.05.2021, 07:05  |  39   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
HBM Healthcare Investments reports a profit of CHF 756 million for the 2020/2021 financial year; Increase of the proposed cash distribution to a total of CHF 12.50 per share.

07-May-2021 / 07:05 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Zug, 7 May 2021

In the 2020/2021 financial year, HBM Healthcare Investments recorded a profit of CHF 756 million, the highest since it was founded 20 years ago. The net asset value (NAV) rose by more than half (+52 percent) in the reporting year and the HBMN shares advanced 79 percent including distribution.

The profit can mainly be attributed to IPOs and takeovers from the portfolio of private companies and is clear evidence of the success of HBM Healthcare's investment strategy. Over the past 20 years, HBM Healthcare Investments has channelled some CHF 2 billion in more than 160 private companies and supported the development of numerous medical innovations as a result. 

Based on the excellent financial results, the Board of Directors is proposing a considerably higher cash distribution of CHF 12.50 per share. Of this, CHF 9.50 is for the ordinary payout (previously CHF 7.70) and CHF 3.00 for a one-off anniversary payment.

Record profit of CHF 756 million

In the 2020/2021 financial year, HBM Healthcare Investments achieved a profit of CHF 756 million, the largest since the Company was founded. In the reporting year, net asset value (NAV) rose by 52 percent. Including distributions, Shareholders achieved an impressive return of 79 percent.



