 
checkAd

Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 22:01  |  142   |   |   

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the execution of debt conversion agreements with two arm's length lenders wherein the lenders will accept an aggregate of 1,388,897 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.139 per share in satisfaction of US$193,057, representing certain principal and accrued and unpaid interest up to and including June 1, 2021, under previously issued convertible debentures.

The Company (with the lenders' consent) determined to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to ‎‎preserve the ‎Company's cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working ‎capital.‎

The foregoing transactions are subject to all necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The foregoing securities will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the shares issuable will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.‎

The Company also announces that it has closed the equity financing of 2,666,665 common shares at US$0.06 per share for gross proceeds of US$130,000 previously announced on April 9, 2021.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a fully integrated clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of a new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge soil remediation and heavy oil extraction processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.

Seite 1 von 3
Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Petroteq Energy meldet Produktion von erster Ladung Öl für den Verkauf
03.06.21
Petroteq Energy Announces Production of Initial Load of Sales Oil
01.06.21
Black-Swan-Event: Übernahmeangebot löst Kursturbo aus!
31.05.21
Petroteq informiert über Neuigkeiten zum Angebot in einem deutschen Bekanntmachungsorgan
31.05.21
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
27.05.21
Petroteq Energy meldet Fortsetzung von Ölproduktion in POSP
27.05.21
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
24.05.21
Petroteq nimmt zum Angebot in einem deutschen Bekanntmachungsorgan Stellung