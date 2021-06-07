 
checkAd

Umicore announces CEO succession

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 08:30  |  137   |   |   

Umicore announces CEO succession

Umicore’s Supervisory Board has appointed Mathias Miedreich to succeed Marc Grynberg as CEO of the Group in the 4th quarter of this year. Marc and Mathias will work together to ensure an optimal onboarding of Mathias and a smooth transition of leadership.

Born in 1975 and a German national, Mathias currently is member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia, a leading global automotive supplier with a strong focus on sustainable mobility. Since early 2019, he has been Executive Vice-President of Faurecia’s Clean Mobility division which generated revenues of € 3.8 billion in 2020 and employs over 20,000 employees in 80 sites around the world, including 8 R&D centres. Mathias holds a Master’s degree in International Business Management from the Erlangen-Nuremberg Friedrich-Alexander University and started his career in Strategy Consulting at KPMG. He then moved to the automotive industry, in which he accumulated more than 20 years of experience in various senior leadership roles in Europe and Asia. Prior to joining Faurecia in 2013 as their Vice President Strategy & New Technologies for the Clean Mobility business, he worked at Siemens and Continental.

Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “We had set the bar very high to find a worthy successor for Marc and we are convinced that Mathias has what it takes to successfully lead Umicore in the next phase of its development. His vast international experience gained at leading  international corporations, his profound knowledge of the automotive industry, as well as his strong customer, people and technology focus provide the right mix as the company continues to develop”.  

The Supervisory Board will also propose the nomination of Marc to the Supervisory Board at the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 2023.

Thomas Leysen added: “This would ensure that Marc’s unrivalled knowledge of Umicore and its markets, as well as his strategic insights will continue to be available to the company. In line with the recommendations of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code, the nomination is proposed in 2023 after an appropriate interval so as to ensure the required autonomy of the new CEO.”

Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, said: “I am pleased that Mathias has been chosen as my successor. He brings a strong combination of professional and interpersonal skills to write the next chapter of Umicore’s success story together with the Management Board and all Umicore employees. I will ensure a smooth leadership transition and pass the baton to Mathias with confidence. I am also happy that the Supervisory Board will propose my nomination to join them and I look forward to continuing to be part of this wonderful company and contribute to its exciting journey.”  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Umicore announces CEO succession Umicore announces CEO succession Umicore’s Supervisory Board has appointed Mathias Miedreich to succeed Marc Grynberg as CEO of the Group in the 4th quarter of this year. Marc and Mathias will work together to ensure an optimal onboarding of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION