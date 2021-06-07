WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board

Nancy Altobello, Bhavana Bartholf, and Derrick Roman will be joining the Board. Altobello will serve on the Audit and Leadership Development and Compensation Committees, Bartholf will serve on the Audit and Technology Committees, and Roman will serve on the Audit and Finance Committees. These individuals represent a diverse mix of skills, qualifications, backgrounds, and experience.

“We are excited to welcome Nancy, Bhavana, and Derrick to our Board. They bring decades of experience and leadership in areas that are critical to our future including talent acquisition, risk management, governance, and technology,” said Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WEX.

About Nancy Altobello

Altobello was most recently the Global Vice Chair, Talent of Ernst & Young (“EY”), where she was responsible for the firm’s global talent and people strategy from July 2014 to June 2018. Prior to that, she held a number of senior positions at EY, including the Americas Vice Chair, Talent, the Managing Partner, Northeast Region Audit and Advisory Practices, and the Managing Partner, North American Audit Practice. During this time, Altobello also served as an audit partner for a number of leading global organizations. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Altobello currently serves as a board member of MarketAxess, an international financial technology company, and Cornerstone on Demand, a global leader in people development solutions. She was previously on the board of CA Technologies before it was acquired by Broadcom in 2018 and the board of MTS Systems before it was acquired by Amphenol in April 2021.

About Bhavana Bartholf

Bartholf recently became the Global Head of Strategy for Sales and Business Development for Microsoft Solutions at Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational, technology company, a position she transitioned to in April 2021. During her career at Microsoft, Bartholf has held positions of progressively increasing levels of seniority and importance. From April 2019 to April 2021, Bartholf was the US Chief Transformation Officer, from September 2017 to April 2019, Bartholf was a Customer Success Leader, and from September 2016 to September 2017, she was an Americas Service Leader (Business Productivity and Modern Workplace). From July 2014 to October 2016, she was an Americas Service Leader (Services & Sales), and from September 2000 to July 2014, she served in various other leadership roles with responsibility leading technical teams across Customer Success and Professional Services. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Gift of Adoption.