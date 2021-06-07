Larry S. Kirsch Joins Connection Public Sector Solutions as President

Mr. Kirsch has extensive experience in the technology industry, with a proven record of success at large public companies, as well as private entities and startup organizations. He started his career in technology with CDW, Inc., where he ascended through various sales and management positions to become Senior Vice President, CDW Government, Inc., CDW’s first wholly-owned subsidiary. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Strategy Operations and Partnerships for PCM-G, Inc. Mr. Kirsch has also held senior leadership positions at MNJ Technologies, Inc. and OTBT, Inc., since acquired by Brightstar Corporation. He is a past recipient of the Federal 100 award, an honor given annually to 100 individuals who personify what’s possible in how the Federal Government acquires, develops, and manages IT.

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN ), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that Larry S. Kirsch has joined the company as President of Connection Public Sector Solutions, reporting to Tim McGrath, parent-company President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. McGrath said, “I am excited to welcome Larry to Connection. With more than 25 years of leadership experience bringing teams together to realize significant growth in competitive environments, Larry will be an invaluable addition to our company and a tremendous benefit to our loyal customers in the Federal, state, and local government, and education markets.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

