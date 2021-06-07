 
Physicians Realty Trust Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  64   |   |   

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today the publication of the Company’s 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The comprehensive and fully interactive report, available digitally at www.docreit.com/esg, details the Company’s ESG achievements and progress toward ongoing ESG goals.

“We are proud to share that the challenges of 2020 did not change our commitment to our ESG goals,” said John Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Instead, we deepened our focus and enhanced our efforts, recognizing the critical need to invest in healthy physical and social spaces for our communities now more than ever.”

In DOC’s second year of sustainability reporting, the Company’s annual summation of ESG efforts is presented in an environmentally sustainable, electronic format, both as an interactive website and a downloadable Executive Summary. The site includes videos, a CEO interview, and other interactive features. Both versions of the report cover the Company’s three-year environmental, social, and governance goals, benchmarks, and successes to date.

The Company’s environmental achievements in 2020 are highlighted by DOC’s announcement of meeting its three-year, 10% water reduction goal a year ahead of schedule, while also showing significant progress in similar three-year goals for energy and emissions reduction and waste diversion. Additionally, the report details DOC’s new commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 40% by 2030 on a 2018 baseline, mirroring a national effort to achieve significant GHG decreases over the same time frame.

DOC’s progress and commitment towards environmental sustainability were recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award. The distinction demonstrates superior energy management performance in alignment with industry best practices while achieving measurable cost savings.

From a social perspective, DOC maintained its longtime commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism while placing even greater emphasis on Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I) practices. The past year provided a stark reminder of the inequities that continue to exist in our society, and the urgent need for organizations of all types and sizes to commit to meaningful and lasting change. In 2020, DOC’s DE&I Council worked to recruit and retain a diverse workforce while leading educational and training opportunities to build more equitable communities.

