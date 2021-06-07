Organic Garage Enhances Expansion Potential with Instacart Partnership

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1 ), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Instacart, North America’s largest online delivery platform, for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. The agreement significantly increases the Company’s online delivery service area, amplifying an online sales strategy that was implemented in January 2020, and has shown consistent growth since its inception.

Comparison of Organic Garage's online delivery service areas.(Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of the agreement with Instacart, Organic Garage has extended its delivery range and increased its online delivery availability to over 2.11 million households in the Ontario market. This includes delivery to new markets that were previously not available for delivery from Organic Garage including Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Newmarket, Scarborough, and Pickering, to name a few. Under the data sharing agreement, prices on the Instacart platform will reflect Organic Garage’s regularly priced on-shelf and flyer merchandise.

In January 2020, the Company expanded its offerings to include, through partnership, online ordering and deliveries from all Organic Garage locations with the intent of enhancing its relationship with existing customers and at the same time open up access to segments of shoppers that the Company could not previously reach.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage commented, “This agreement with Instacart will significantly increase the potential customer base of Organic Garage. Extending our delivery range by partnering with North America’s largest online grocery platform further evolves our e-commerce business, providing additional safe shopping options for our existing customers in addition to finding innovative ways of increasing brand awareness and growing our customer base going forward.”

The Company believes that the data sharing agreement will provide additional benefits as a complementary research tool to those used in its current site selection strategy. Typical evaluation of new sites consists of standard demographic statistics like population density and average income but the ability to use enhanced data in a Company-specific context could be used to research expansion opportunities in an effective and targeted manner.