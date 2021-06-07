Heritage Granted Health Canada Research License

This licence allows Heritage to conduct research, analysis and trials for the assessment and development of its growing portfolio of differentiated medical and recreational cannabis products. Subject to conditions outlined by Health Canada, the Company will use this licence to conduct controlled trials of its cannabis extracts, concentrates and oils, including vaporizers, topicals, beverages and edible products, operating from its extraction and manufacturing facility in Falkland, B.C.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received its Cannabis Research Licence under Health Canada’s Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Voyage Cannabis Corp.

“At Heritage we are at the forefront of product innovation and providing recreational and medical cannabis consumers with products they want,” stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “Our innovation team now has the competitive advantage it needs to continue to employ best practices in product evaluation, and tailor products that complement our already popular line of extracts and extract derivatives. This is an exciting milestone for Heritage as we prepare to launch our products and brands in the U.S. market following the completion of our recently announced acquisition of Bloom Brands in the U.S.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and U.S. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Bloom, feelgood. and ArthroCBD.

