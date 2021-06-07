RF Industries Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended April …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 on Monday, June 14, 2021, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on June 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-407-8031 (US and Canada) or 201-689-8031 (International). No passcode required.