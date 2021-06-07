High-Performance Coatings Manufacturer Joins RPM Family of Products

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its Carboline subsidiary has acquired the Dudick Inc. business. A provider of high-performance coatings, flooring systems and tank linings, Dudick is headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio, and has annual net sales of approximately $10 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1970, Dudick is a manufacturer of high-performance linings and secondary containment coatings, providing solutions for corrosion resistance and chemical containment systems across a broad range of applications including food processing, steel production, chemical processing, pulp and paper, electronics, power and biological research labs. The company’s products are manufactured in the U.S., with additional manufacturing relationships in Taiwan and South Korea, and are distributed worldwide. The Dudick business will become part of RPM’s Carboline subsidiary, which is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance industrial coatings, linings and fireproofing products.