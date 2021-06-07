High-Performance Coatings Manufacturer Joins RPM Family of Products
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its Carboline subsidiary has acquired the Dudick Inc. business. A provider of high-performance coatings, flooring systems and tank linings, Dudick is headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio, and has annual net sales of approximately $10 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1970, Dudick is a manufacturer of high-performance linings and secondary containment coatings, providing solutions for corrosion resistance and chemical containment systems across a broad range of applications including food processing, steel production, chemical processing, pulp and paper, electronics, power and biological research labs. The company’s products are manufactured in the U.S., with additional manufacturing relationships in Taiwan and South Korea, and are distributed worldwide. The Dudick business will become part of RPM’s Carboline subsidiary, which is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance industrial coatings, linings and fireproofing products.
“Dudick will be a natural fit in our Performance Coatings Group, bringing with them a strong reputation for high-quality products and excellent service built under the leadership of Tom Dudick,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “This acquisition of the Dudick business will allow Carboline to strengthen its position in the secondary containment linings market with an established and trusted product while simultaneously opening the door to expanded sales and future growth opportunity worldwide.”
About RPM
RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.
