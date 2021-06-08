 
GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for May 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 08:00  |  48   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

 

 

May 21

May 20

Change

Jan-May
2021

Jan-May
2020

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

112,772

90,301

+25%

530,964

557,023

-5%

Passenger
Shuttles

Passenger
vehicles*

45,841

41,644

+10%

199,009

481,498

-59%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In May 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 112,772 trucks, an increase of 25% compared to May 2020.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 45,841 passenger vehicles. Despite the positive comparison with the traffic levels observed during the first lockdowns in spring 2020, the passenger market continues to be severely impacted by the UK and French government travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

June traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 July 2021 before the markets open.

