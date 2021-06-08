GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for May 2021
May 21
May 20
Change
Jan-May
2021
Jan-May
2020
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
112,772
90,301
+25%
530,964
557,023
-5%
Passenger
Shuttles
Passenger
vehicles*
45,841
41,644
+10%
199,009
481,498
-59%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
In May 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 112,772 trucks, an increase of 25% compared to May 2020.
During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 45,841 passenger vehicles. Despite the positive comparison with the traffic levels observed during the first lockdowns in spring 2020, the passenger market continues to be severely impacted by the UK and French government travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
June traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 July 2021 before the markets open.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005818/en/
Wertpapier
