PPE Manufacturer Bullard Presents Outstanding Pandemic Response Recognition to Channel Partners

Certificate of Appreciation given for dedication and teamwork in delivering PPE during pandemic

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal protective equipment manufacturer Bullard has presented the Outstanding Pandemic Response Recognition to its valued channel partners in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region for their dedication and efficiency in delivering Bullard's PPE during the pandemic.

Bullard Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Logo

In making the presentation, Vincent Lee, the general manager of Bullard Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., thanked the company's partners for their teamwork and energy in delivering the PPE, which included power air-purifying respirators, healthcare face shields, safety spectacles and safety goggles that serve frontline health care clinicians, customs officers, dentists, outpatient service providers and emergency responders.

The Outstanding Pandemic Response Recognition was presented virtually.

"Bullard has and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, channel partners, end-users and all the people around the globe," Lee said.

Bullard was recognized for its partnership with Toyota during the early stages of the pandemic.

With the demand for its healthcare-related products skyrocketing, Bullard teamed up with Toyota to increase production in warp speed. Shortages of face shields, respirators and hoods – all critical to caring for patients with COVID-19 – led to increases in demand for Bullard's products reaching as much as 30 times normal orders.

"We are very grateful for the partnership with Toyota and proud of what we have accomplished together," Wells Bullard, CEO of Bullard, said at that time. "We are driven every single day to advance human safety and it is incredible to see that Toyota shares the same mission. It's in Bullard's DNA to protect people and save lives – we've been doing it for more than 120 years, starting with our invention of the hard hat."

For more information about Bullard healthcare solutions, visit apac.bullard.com/healthcare.

About Bullard

Founded in 1898, Bullard is a leading manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment and systems that are marketed worldwide. Bullard is ingrained in PPE across multiple industries including Life Sciences, Emergency Responder and Industrial Health and Safety. Product lines include supplied air respirators, powered air-purifying respirators and air quality equipment, thermal imagers, industrial helmet, firefighter and rescue helmets. For more information, visit Bullard's website at www.bullard.com.

PPE Manufacturer Bullard Presents Outstanding Pandemic Response Recognition to Channel Partners Certificate of Appreciation given for dedication and teamwork in delivering PPE during pandemic SINGAPORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Personal protective equipment manufacturer Bullard has presented the Outstanding Pandemic Response …

