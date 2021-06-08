EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing welcomes clear positioning of the EU Commission in the fight against plastic waste
* Guidelines of the EU Commission to implement the Single-Use Plastics Directive
have been published
* Uniform labelling obligation for wipes and feminine hygiene products
containing plastics as of July 03, 2021
* Lenzing's wood-based, biodegradable VEOCEL(TM) branded fibers as a sustainable
alternative to plastic
Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, the globally leading supplier of sustainably
produced specialty fibers, welcomes the issuance of the guidelines for the
implementation of the Single-Use Plastics Directive (EU) 2019/904, which took
effect on June 05, 2019[1] [#_ftn1]. In these guidelines, the EU Commission
specifies which products fall within the scope of the directive, thus providing
clarity in the joint fight of the EU member states against environmental
pollution from plastic waste. Lenzing's wood-based, biodegradable cellulosic
fibers such as those of the VEOCEL(TM) brand comprise a sustainable and
innovative solution to this man-made problem.
"Pollution of the environment - especially marine pollution - is one of the
biggest problems of our time. For this reason, we welcome the measures taken by
the EU to reduce certain single-use plastic products and the transition to
closed-loop models", says Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board of
the Lenzing Group. "Lenzing has been investing in the development of sustainable
and innovative solutions for the textile and nonwovens industry for many years
and will also continue in the future to intensively work on achieving systemic
change towards a circular economy", van de Kerkhof adds.
Lenzing's ambitious sustainability targets make it a trailblazer in
manufacturing industry, especially the fiber segment. Lenzing's considerable
investments in developing sustainable innovations and implementing climate
objectives focusing on carbon neutrality not only strengthen the company's
market position and increase shareholder value but also continuously create new
jobs.
Zwtl.: Uniform labelling rules for some single-use plastic products
The Commission implementing regulation (EU) 2020/2151 applying to the Single-Use
Plastics Directive stipulate uniform labelling requirements for some of the
single-use plastic products on the packaging or the product itself starting on
