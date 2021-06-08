--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information* Guidelines of the EU Commission to implement the Single-Use Plastics Directivehave been published* Uniform labelling obligation for wipes and feminine hygiene productscontaining plastics as of July 03, 2021* Lenzing's wood-based, biodegradable VEOCEL(TM) branded fibers as a sustainablealternative to plasticLenzing - The Lenzing Group, the globally leading supplier of sustainablyproduced specialty fibers, welcomes the issuance of the guidelines for theimplementation of the Single-Use Plastics Directive (EU) 2019/904, which tookeffect on June 05, 2019[1] [#_ftn1]. In these guidelines, the EU Commissionspecifies which products fall within the scope of the directive, thus providingclarity in the joint fight of the EU member states against environmentalpollution from plastic waste. Lenzing's wood-based, biodegradable cellulosicfibers such as those of the VEOCEL(TM) brand comprise a sustainable andinnovative solution to this man-made problem."Pollution of the environment - especially marine pollution - is one of thebiggest problems of our time. For this reason, we welcome the measures taken bythe EU to reduce certain single-use plastic products and the transition toclosed-loop models", says Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board ofthe Lenzing Group. "Lenzing has been investing in the development of sustainableand innovative solutions for the textile and nonwovens industry for many yearsand will also continue in the future to intensively work on achieving systemicchange towards a circular economy", van de Kerkhof adds.Lenzing's ambitious sustainability targets make it a trailblazer inmanufacturing industry, especially the fiber segment. Lenzing's considerableinvestments in developing sustainable innovations and implementing climateobjectives focusing on carbon neutrality not only strengthen the company'smarket position and increase shareholder value but also continuously create newjobs.Zwtl.: Uniform labelling rules for some single-use plastic productsThe Commission implementing regulation (EU) 2020/2151 applying to the Single-UsePlastics Directive stipulate uniform labelling requirements for some of thesingle-use plastic products on the packaging or the product itself starting on