Velodyne Lidar Set to Join Russell 2000

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, is set to be added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on June 28, 2021. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

Velodyne Lidar’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions are uniquely suited to deliver the flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

“As the first public pure-play lidar company, our inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index provides another clear demonstration of our global leadership position,” stated Anand Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “We are incredibly proud of what we are achieving as a business, building game-changing products that our customers use to disrupt markets and touch everyday lives in meaningful ways. We are heading toward a future that involves autonomy transforming a wide range of industries and Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions are leading the way.”

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

