Thryv set to join Russell 2000 Index

Dallas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, announced the Company is expected to be included in the Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes. 

"We’re pleased to have earned our inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, one of the most widely cited performance benchmarks for emerging U.S. companies," said Joe Walsh, CEO and president of Thryv. "This is an important milestone for Thryv after listing on the Nasdaq in 2020 - and increases our exposure to the broader investment community as we continue to be a category leader and complete platform for small-to-medium sized businesses.” 

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index means automatic inclusion in the broader Russell 3000 Index as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000 Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year. 

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately US$10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. 

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website. 

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

