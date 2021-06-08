Snowflake customers like Sainsbury’s are already leveraging Snowflake’s data programmability capabilities. “Snowflake enables us with a flexible, scalable toolset and processing power to bring together granular data and build upon the data we already have,” Sainsbury’s Senior Data Viz and Automation Manager, Steven Henson-Tyers said. “With Snowflake’s Data Cloud, our data scientists have more access to the near real-time information needed to build and iterate on models more quickly and effectively.”

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today unveiled its latest product innovations that redefine what’s possible in the Data Cloud . At its annual Snowflake Summit , the company announced innovations in data programmability, global data governance, and platform optimizations to empower organizations to bring more data together in the Data Cloud, achieving deeper value from data and powerful business insights.

Snowflake Announces New Features to Bring Together the World’s Data in the Data Cloud

