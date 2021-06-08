Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) today launched a public education initiative entitled United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) to combat black market trade. Supported by a coalition of national and state private and public sector partners, the campaign will provide local officials, law enforcement, and thought leaders with information and training programs to help tackle illegal trade and raise public awareness of the depth of the problem as well as the severe consequences inflicted on states and municipalities by black market profiteers.
The campaign will run through 2021 in eight states facing critical illegal trade issues: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
The coalition’s membership is made up of brand enforcement leaders and other organizations, including:
- American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA)
- Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection Center at Michigan State University
- Arizona Trucking Association (ATA)
- BrandShield
- Florida Petroleum Marketers Association (FPMA)
- Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA)
- Florida Retail Federation (FRF)
- GrindStone Strategic Consulting
- Illinois Fuel & Retail Association (IFRA)
- Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA)
- Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA)
- International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE)
- Investigative Consultants
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Michigan Chamber of Commerce
- Michigan Retailers Association (MRA)
- Michigan Trucking Association (MTA)
- National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)
- National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center)
- Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
- Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA)
- Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA)
- Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM)
- Philip Morris International (PMI)
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Sanofi
- SAS
- Sayari
- Tommy Hilfiger
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- United States Council for International Business (USCIB)
“Illegal trade is a major problem that fuels serious organized criminal networks and damages our economy. No matter the commodity, these criminals will seize any opportunity to exploit markets and communities to bolster their nefarious activities,” said Martin King, CEO of PMI America. “PMI is pleased to be joined by so many cross-sector partners who are leading the fight against illegal trade and the black-market criminals profiting at the expense of Americans’ security.”
