 
checkAd

Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:45  |  107   |   |   

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) today launched a public education initiative entitled United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) to combat black market trade. Supported by a coalition of national and state private and public sector partners, the campaign will provide local officials, law enforcement, and thought leaders with information and training programs to help tackle illegal trade and raise public awareness of the depth of the problem as well as the severe consequences inflicted on states and municipalities by black market profiteers.

The campaign will run through 2021 in eight states facing critical illegal trade issues: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Long
Basispreis 87,84€
Hebel 11,15
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 106,19€
Hebel 9,54
Ask 0,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The coalition’s membership is made up of brand enforcement leaders and other organizations, including:

  • American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA)
  • Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection Center at Michigan State University
  • Arizona Trucking Association (ATA)
  • BrandShield
  • Florida Petroleum Marketers Association (FPMA)
  • Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA)
  • Florida Retail Federation (FRF)
  • GrindStone Strategic Consulting
  • Illinois Fuel & Retail Association (IFRA)
  • Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA)
  • Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA)
  • International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE)
  • Investigative Consultants
  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Michigan Chamber of Commerce
  • Michigan Retailers Association (MRA)
  • Michigan Trucking Association (MTA)
  • National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)
  • National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center)
  • Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
  • Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA)
  • Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA)
  • Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM)
  • Philip Morris International (PMI)
  • Procter & Gamble Company
  • Sanofi
  • SAS
  • Sayari
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • United States Council for International Business (USCIB)

“Illegal trade is a major problem that fuels serious organized criminal networks and damages our economy. No matter the commodity, these criminals will seize any opportunity to exploit markets and communities to bolster their nefarious activities,” said Martin King, CEO of PMI America. “PMI is pleased to be joined by so many cross-sector partners who are leading the fight against illegal trade and the black-market criminals profiting at the expense of Americans’ security.”

Seite 1 von 3
Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) today launched a public education initiative entitled United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) to combat black market trade. Supported by a coalition of national and state private and public …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:27 Uhr
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
08.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference; Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Outlook
02.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Hosts Webcast on Sustainability and Impact in the Company’s Next Growth Phase
01.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. to Participate at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference
30.05.21
ROUNDUP 2: Kann Deutschland bis 2040 rauchfrei werden?
30.05.21
Deutschland ist 'Sorgenkind' bei Tabakprävention
30.05.21
WHO: Rauchen erhöht Risiko von schwerer Covid-19-Erkrankung
28.05.21
WHO: Rauchen erhöht Risiko von schwerer Covid-19-Erkrankung
27.05.21
Fachleute fordern Maßnahmen für ein 'tabakfreies' Deutschland
27.05.21
Philip Morris International’s Latest Scientific Update Examines How Cutting-Edge Research Is Opening New Areas of Business