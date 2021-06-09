 
Lumen Media Transformation takes live and on-demand video from the camera to the Edge

End-to-end solution provides advanced capabilities to prepare and enrich content for delivery to users over the Internet

DENVER, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable media distributors and service providers to deliver video content more quickly and easily to audiences anywhere around the globe, on any device, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has introduced Lumen Media Transformation. Lumen Media Transformation creates high-quality online viewing experiences by combining advanced video encoding technologies with the Lumen global fiber and Edge networks.

"This fully-managed advanced media transformation and content delivery service will help accelerate time-to-market for global broadcasters and pay-TV operators who are competing to transform their services in rapidly growing over-the-top (OTT) markets," said Pierre-Louis Theron, vice president of content delivery services, Lumen Technologies. "With local language support in various regions, and deep experience in transforming broadcast workflows to support OTT delivery, we can empower operators with advanced video features and monetization tools. This means they can deliver OTT content at scale and retain and win favor with local audiences and advertisers."

Part of the Lumen Edge Application Delivery portfolio, Lumen Media Transformation utilizes the company's secure Vyvx signal acquisition which has been interconnected with cloud-based video software from MediaKind for encoding, packaging and enrichment of content. Video is then served directly to the consumer over the Lumen global content delivery network (CDN). With flexibility in mind, services can be turned on/off as needed and require no additional investment in CAPEX, no further hardware deployment, and no changes to existing broadcast workflows. Lumen Media Transformation enhances the Lumen platform and broadens the media and content delivery capabilities available to customers to deliver amazing digital experiences.

As the number of OTT video subscribers continues to grow, so will the demand for OTT enrichment and delivery solutions. According to industry analyst firm Omdia, global OTT video subscribers will reach more than 1.24 billion in 2021, an increase of 13% over 2020, and OTT subscription revenue is expected to grow by 21% to a grand total of $90 billion.

"The global OTT video market is growing very quickly, partly boosted by the Covid pandemic, with particularly strong growth in regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, which are now outpacing more established markets like North America and Europe," stated Tony Gunnarsson, principal analyst, Omdia. "There is strong demand from local and regional media providers for advanced capabilities that enable them to more quickly and easily deliver OTT content in-market."

  • To learn more about Lumen Media Transformation, click: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/media-transformation.html
  • For more information on Lumen content delivery services, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/industries/media-entertainment.html
  • For further information on MediaKind's Aquila Streaming solution, visit: https://www.mediakind.com/consumer-delivery/aquila-streaming/

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc. 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529076/Media_Transformation_Final.mp4  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529081/Lumen_Media_Transformation.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387693/Lumen_Logo.jpg

 

