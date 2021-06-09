The Alkaline Water Company set to join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

“We are honored to be included in the Russell Microcap Index,” stated Mr. Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Joining the Nasdaq exchange two and a half years ago brought our Company visibility in the investment community. Our addition to the Russell Microcap Index will only heighten the awareness of our stock on Wall Street.”

“According to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending 4/24/21, we continued to outperform the category over 2x in sales volume and over 13x in unit volume. We are now the largest independent alkaline water company in the country and we are seeing accelerated growth in our single-serve, aluminum, and flavored waters. Our clients, consumers, and shareholders are all important to us and we’re working hard to add value for each of them,” concluded Mr. Wright.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.