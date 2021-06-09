 
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021   

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at 1:15 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 140 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 32 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

