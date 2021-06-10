 
checkAd

The Countdown, 8 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 12:30  |  47   |   |   

Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that …

Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that Davido, the Nigerian entertainer, known as the king of afrobeats has challenged 2 million of his nearly 20 fans and followers on social media to support his upcoming Global Unity Concert on June 18, 2021. The concert will livestream from Nigeria on GFNTV.com at 8pm WAT (West Africa Time). Tickets are on-sale now for only $5 via GFNTV.com.

The Davido Live, Global Unity Concert is brought to you by Shrucoin cryptocurrency. The King of Afrobeats himself, Davido will perform live from Nigeria and will stream globally exclusively on GFNTV.com. Davido, will perform his greatest hits and a few surprises. Watch him perform Skelewu, Fall, Dami Duro, If, La La and more.

"We are bringing the world together through the international language of music. Davido and Afrobeats are the future of music, and Shrucoin Cryptocurrency is the future of money, together changing world," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Shrucoin, Inc. Tickets are only $5 USD to purchase tickets go to GFNTV.COM now using Mpesa, Mobile Money all major US credit cards. Mobile money and Mpesa are available in Kenya, The DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

About Shrucoin, Inc.
SHRUCOIN is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum Blockchain, tethered by several assets. There are 1 billion SHRUCOIN's available, a basket of cryptocurrency assets tethers each coin. The SHRUCOIN basket of cryptocurrency assets comprises 25% Bitcoins, 25% Ethereum, 25% Bitcoin SV and 25% Litecoin. The 1 billion tethered SHRUCOIN assets include: 1,000 Bitcoins, 1,000 Ethers, 1,000 BitcoinSVs, and 1,000 Litecoins.Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also use the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com.

For more information:
info@shrucoin.com

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651213/The-Countdown-8-Days-Until-the-Davido-Live-Global-Unity-Concert-Sponsored-by-Shrucoin-Cryptocurrency-Davido-King-of-Afro-Beats-Ask-2-Million-Fans-to-Support-His-Livestream-on-June-18th

Foto: Accesswire
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Countdown, 8 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Tego Cyber Inc. CEO Shannon Wilkinson to be Featured Today on Bloomberg Radio
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
ISW Holdings Update: Announces Delivery of 300 Crypto Miners, JV Partner BIT5IVE Now Positioned as Key El Salvador Bitmain Distributor
13:00 Uhr
Digihost Announces Strategic Collaboration With Bit Digital to Increase Combined Hashrates by 400 PH
13:00 Uhr
Bitfarms Provides Mining Operations Update
11:22 Uhr
AMC, Biontech, windeln.de, Nel, Curevac, Tesla, Nel – hier sind die passenden Papiere
11:04 Uhr
Biontech, Curevac, DAX – was ist der nächste Feierabendtrade?
09:33 Uhr
Videoausblick: Inflation: Botschaften der Märkte vor den Zahlen!
09:00 Uhr
Bitcoin und Krypto – Wie geht es weiter?
08:10 Uhr
Tagesausblick: EZB-Optimismus oder Zinswende-Ignoranz?
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität zwischen Blockchain und Banking
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking