Bristol Myers Squibb and GRYT Health Evolve Virtual Patient Advocacy Experience

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and GRYT Health unveiled the “Advocacy Exchange,” an evolution of the existing COVID Advocacy Exchange, an enduring community built to support patient advocacy organizations by providing access to educational resources, encouraging ongoing dialogue, and sharing best practices among participants.

(Graphic: Bristol Myers Squibb)

(Graphic: Bristol Myers Squibb)

The Advocacy Exchange is a virtual platform created to unite advocacy organizations, patients, and industry leaders, enabling the exchange of information among users. It is a global collaboration, co-created, co-led and “always on” to foster meaningful partnerships across disease areas to improve patients’ lives and positively impact their livelihood.

“While the pandemic and its effects continue to be felt, we are moving into a new chapter with The Exchange,” said Cathy Traz, Executive Director, Patient Advocacy, Bristol Myers Squibb. “The new platform is a natural extension of our desire to expand educational resources available to patient advocacy groups so we can better serve the advocacy community’s needs, both now and in the foreseeable future.”

“As we engage in conversations with the global patient advocacy community, we hope the Advocacy Exchange will allow us to create lasting relationships,” said David Craig, GRYT Health Co-Founder and CEO. “By adding to the fuel that drives advocacy efforts – information around issue areas of great importance and the passion for change – we are hopeful we can make a difference in the lives of patients around the world.”

The Advocacy Exchange will keep key elements of the COVID Advocacy Exchange, including live virtual sessions, Working Group discussions and the provision of on-demand resources, all available 24/7, along with new features such as a newsroom, searchable resource library and a chatroom for Working Groups. Planned future updates include an opt-in member directory, “Ask an Advocate” forum, a method for participants to submit ideas and the creation of dedicated social channels to support community engagement, which will go online soon.

The establishment of Working Groups earlier this year is an example of how the Advocacy Exchange has already responded to the community’s desires. These groups focus on addressing issues related to racial, ethnic, and other health disparities, access to care, the patient voice and patient-focused drug development and the future of advocacy.

“Together, we have created a safe space to voice our opinions, share insights and learn from one another,” said Sheila Thorne, Racial & Ethnic Health and Healthcare Disparities Working Group lead and President and CEO, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group LLC. “I am excited about the potential of our Working Groups and the broader Advocacy Exchange to create tangible outcomes that will facilitate positive societal changes.”

About GRYT Health

GRYT Health is a digital oncology company that empowers people to be in charge of their own health through education, engagement and support. We offer a community free from judgment that focuses on humanity and the value each person brings.

Our mission is to improve quality of life and increase survival for people facing cancer through the relentless focus on patient experience. We put patients first and work with healthcare organizations that do the same. We use the patient voice to enhance drug development and access; and together, we are helping to move healthcare forward. Visit www.grythealth.com to learn more.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

