Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Oscar Health shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Oscar Health claims to be the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform.

On or about March 3, 2021, Oscar Health went public issuing over 37 million shares of Class A common stock at $39 per share (the “Offering Price”), generating gross proceeds in excess of $1.44 billion.

On May 13, 2021, Oscar Health published its first quarter 2021 financial results, revealing a $87.4 million loss, which fell well below analysts’ expectations. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock declined, closing at $20.51 per share, or over 47% below the Offering Price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Oscar Health stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Oscar Health investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/oscar-health-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

