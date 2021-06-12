Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)

Oscar Health claims to be the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Oscar Health shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

On or about March 3, 2021, Oscar Health went public issuing over 37 million shares of Class A common stock at $39 per share (the “Offering Price”), generating gross proceeds in excess of $1.44 billion.

On May 13, 2021, Oscar Health published its first quarter 2021 financial results, revealing a $87.4 million loss, which fell well below analysts’ expectations. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock declined, closing at $20.51 per share, or over 47% below the Offering Price.

