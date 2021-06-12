 
DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canaan, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 14, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Canaan designs, manufactures and sells bitcoin mining machines, primarily in the Peoples Republic of China (the “PRC”). It is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands, headquartered in Hangzhon PRC and its ADRs are listed and trade on the NASDAQ Global Market.

On Monday, April 12, 2021, Canaan issued a press release finally disclosing its actual 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including a 93% year-over-year decrease in computing power sold and net revenues for the quarter.

On this news, the market price of Canaan ADRs collapsed from their close of $18.67 per ADR on April 9, 2021 to close at $13.14 per ADR on April 12, 2021, a decline of nearly 30%.

The complaint, filed on April 15, 2021, alleges that the statements Canaan issued during the Class Period about the Company’s business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading in that they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company’s next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines – which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings – Canaan’s 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 (“4Q19”) sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 (“3Q20”) sales. As a result, Canaan’s 4Q20 total net revenues had decreased to RMB38.2 million (US$5.9 million) from RMB463.2 million in the 4Q19 and RMB163.0 million in the 3Q20.

If you purchased Canaan ADRs during the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

