 
checkAd

Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 08:03  |  28   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, has released two video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data.

The 24-month follow-up data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with Standard of Care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) was announced 10 June 2021 (see press release here). It showed that the median overall survival will be in the range of 21.9 to 25.0 months for first-line ONCOS-102-treated patients in the randomized group (n=8). This is a clear improvement over the median overall survival of 13.5 months observed in the first-line standard of care-only control group (n=6). Previous malignant pleural mesothelioma clinical trials have reported median overall survival in the range of 12-16 months for patients receiving the same SoC chemotherapy treatment1.

In addition, a broad and powerful immune activation pattern was observed in patients treated with ONCOS-102, clearly associated with both tumor responses and survival outcomes.

For the presentations of the data, please see link below:           

  •  Video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data  

1 Vogelzang 2003, Ceresoli 2006, Zalcman 2015, Tsao 2019, Scagliotti 2019, Baas 2020

For further information, please contact:
Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-releases-presentations-of-oncos-102-mesothelioma-24-month-data,c3366248

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, has released two video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
G7 Leaders Unite Around Ambitious Global Conservation Agenda
CGTN: China to build Zhejiang into demonstration zone for common prosperity
Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus