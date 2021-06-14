TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in industrial environments

 
14.06.2021 / 10:00
TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in industrial environments

TeamViewer's Augmented Reality based workplace digitalization suite Frontline will be integrated into SAP solutions and included into SAP's partner program


Goppingen, June 14, 2021: TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new partnership with SAP. The companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of workplaces and processes in industrial environments. The partnership will help to better address the fast growing need of customers for enhanced, outcome-based services. It includes a technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline, an Augmented Reality (AR) based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP's solutions for asset and service management as well as a joint go-to-market strategy with TeamViewer joining SAP's partner program.

Stefan Krauss, SVP & GM Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP, explains: "With SAP's recent launch of industry cloud, we simplify access to innovative vertical solutions - built by SAP and our partners on an open platform. TeamViewer's AR suite Frontline is helping to create great additional value for our customers as it enhances deskless workers' daily tasks with intelligent technology. AR-based processes can significantly increase productivity, reduce human errors, and machine downtime and therefore decrease costs. We are looking forward to the partnership with TeamViewer to accelerate digitalization in discrete manufacturing industries."

Alfredo Patron, EVP Business Development at TeamViewer, says: "Joining the SAP partner program is a strong testimonial of our recent investments and successes in the enterprise segment. It is the beginning of a long-term cooperation with the shared goal of enabling digital transformation of business-critical processes along the entire value chain. Through this partnership, we can jointly help customers accelerate their digitalization and bring innovation all the way to frontline workers at a global scale. Because of the technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline into SAP's solutions for asset and service management, customers will benefit from cutting-edge Augmented Reality technology, great usability and the opportunity for a seamless experience."

