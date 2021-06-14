 
checkAd

Welcome to Shaping the Future - Data and Digitalization in Logging webinar! Ponsse

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 12:16  |  31   |   |   

HELSINKI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse wants to lead the development of future forestry business models and that is why digitalization and data are already part of our sustainable forestry roadmap.

Data acquisition and management enable the development of new tools (e.g., remote machine data configuration and scalable data platform) for business development. Also new services (e.g., fleet management, predictive maintenance and sustainability reporting) are developed together with our customers.

We are organizing "Shaping the Future" webinars on June 16, where our experts discuss about future logging and forestry operations enriched by digital services.

The English spoken webinars are live at 10:00 (Swedish and Finnish subtitles) and 16:00 EEST (Spanish and Portuguese subtitles).

Secure your spot now at: http://www.ponsse.com/.../pons.../shaping-the-future-webinar  

The participants of the panel discussion
• Senni Huutera, Director, Business Development & Strategy, Epec Oy
Juho Leskinen, Product Group Manager, Digitalization & Information systems, Ponsse Plc
Miika Soininen, Director, Digital Services & IT, Ponsse Plc
Jaakko Kuivanen, Project Manager, Information Systems, Ponsse Plc
 

Welcome!
 

Juho Leskinen
Ponsse Plc, Product Group Manager, Digitalization and Information Systems,
juho.leskinen@ponsse.com, tel. +358 40 5742704
 

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/welcome-to-shaping-the-future---data-and-digitalization-in-logging-webinar-,c3366478

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/192744384-2988511908035951-526943 ...

192744384 2988511908035951 5269432075857300015 n

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Welcome to Shaping the Future - Data and Digitalization in Logging webinar! Ponsse HELSINKI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ponsse wants to lead the development of future forestry business models and that is why digitalization and data are already part of our sustainable forestry roadmap. Data acquisition and management enable the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
G7 Leaders Unite Around Ambitious Global Conservation Agenda
Citizens Energy Congress virtual, Tuesday 15th June - Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon ...
Taiwanese Design to be showcased at London Design Biennale - "Swingphony" Presents the Melody of ...
Premium Bottled Water Market Size Worth $17.60 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
IBS Recognizes Temenos as the #1 Best-Selling Banking Software in Nine Categories, More Than Any ...
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data
CGTN: A human community with a shared future: China's answer to Gauguin question
U.K. and Western Europe Have Least Engaged Employees Globally, Though Stress Levels Decreased ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus