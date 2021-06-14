Humana Announces Agreement to Acquire onehome

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire One Homecare Solutions (“onehome”) from WayPoint Capital Partners (WayPoint), the private equity affiliate of a New York-based family investment office. The acquisition will further advance Humana’s strategy to build a value-based home health offering. onehome is a provider of a variety of home-based services, as well as a convener of home health services stakeholders and a care and risk manager. onehome has pioneered a valued-based model in Florida and Texas, and has served Humana members since 2015.

onehome’s model creates one integrated point of accountability that coordinates the needs of patients, physicians, hospitals and health plans for home-based patient care. onehome currently manages a range of post-acute needs including infusion care, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and durable medical equipment (DME) services at patients' homes, as well as appropriate site of care placement through its skilled nursing facility (SNF) at home programs.