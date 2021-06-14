 
Exelixis Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate XL092 in Combination with Immuno-oncology Therapies in Advanced Solid Tumors

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) for STELLAR-002, a new phase 1b trial evaluating XL092 in combination with immuno-oncology therapies in advanced solid tumors. The objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of XL092, Exelixis’ novel next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in combination with: nivolumab (OPDIVO); nivolumab and ipilimumab (YERVOY); and nivolumab and bempegaldesleukin. Exelixis is sponsoring STELLAR-002 and Bristol Myers Squibb will provide nivolumab, ipilimumab and bempegaldesleukin for use in the trial. Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will supply bempegaldesleukin to Bristol Myers Squibb through their existing global development and commercialization collaboration, which is evaluating nivolumab in combination with bempegaldesleukin, an investigational CD122-preferential IL-2–pathway agonist.

“We are excited to expand our development of XL092 with another comprehensive phase 1b trial evaluating its potential in combination with immuno-oncology therapies,” said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. “Building on our long-standing and successful collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate our flagship product in combination with their checkpoint inhibitors, we now look forward to this new collaboration focused on XL092 as we explore how our next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor may help patients with advanced genitourinary cancers, who often face a poor prognosis or limited treatment options following disease progression.”

STELLAR-002 will begin with a dose-escalation phase to determine the recommend dose for each of the XL092 combination therapies: XL092 in combination with nivolumab, XL092 in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab and XL092 in combination with nivolumab and bempegaldesleukin. Depending on the dose-escalation results, the trial may enroll patients with the following genitourinary cancers:

  • previously untreated advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
  • second-line advanced or metastatic clear cell RCC following treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor combination therapy
  • metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer following treatment with one novel hormonal therapy
  • second-line urothelial carcinoma following platinum-based combination therapy
  • urothelial carcinoma that has progressed following immune checkpoint inhibitors and no more than two prior systemic therapies
  • previously untreated advanced or metastatic non-clear cell RCC

During the cohort-expansion stage, patients in each cohort will be randomized to multiple treatment arms. To better understand the individual contribution of the therapies, treatment arms may include XL092 monotherapy, XL092 and nivolumab, and combinations of XL092 and nivolumab and ipilimumab or nivolumab and bempegaldesleukin.

