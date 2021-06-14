Amphenol Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report.

“Our sustainable business practices are at the forefront of everything we do and could not have been accomplished without the continued hard work and dedication of our employees around the world,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

“Despite the many challenges our employees, our company and our world faced in 2020, Amphenolians rose to the challenge and delivered on our sustainability commitments. Of the eight short-term goals we set in 2019, we have achieved the two goals with a target of 2021 and we are on the path to achieving the remaining six goals with a target of 2022. We also began evaluating our decarbonization strategy and took steps to increase the percentage of our electricity sourced from renewables while simultaneously shifting more of our non-renewable fuel consumption toward cleaner sources.”