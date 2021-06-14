 
Water Ways Announces the Completion and Delivery of its Previously Announced Blueberries Irrigation Project in China Ordered by Driscoll's Subsidiary

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to the company’s press release dated November 23, 2020, its Chinese subsidiary has completed the delivery and installation of a 20 hectare turnkey blueberries irrigation project in the Province of Yunnan in China ordered by Driscoll's subsidiary. The total value of the project was CAD$460,000. Driscoll's is the global market leader for fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage and hundreds of independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s is passionate about growing great tasting berries.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This is a very important customer for us given Driscoll's size and reach in the industry. This is our first irrigation project with a multinational food grower like Driscoll's, and I am confident that successful delivery of the project will result in additional projects with Driscoll's, especially in key markets like China. We launched a subsidiary in China last year and are excited about growth prospects in countries like China and with key customers like Driscoll's."

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

