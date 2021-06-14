PagerDuty to Host Investor Day

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on June 24, 2021 from 8am-11am Pacific Time (11am-2pm Eastern Time). The live webcast will be available via prior registration, and replays will be available for a limited time at investor.pagerduty.com.

The Investor Day will include a variety of speakers from the Company’s leadership team, including: