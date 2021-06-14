Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The webcast, the earnings press release and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. CT, following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s second quarter 2021 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.