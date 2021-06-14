 
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The webcast, the earnings press release and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. CT, following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s second quarter 2021 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Wertpapier


