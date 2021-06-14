Bentley Systems Announces Acquisition of SPIDA, Leader in Utility Pole Structure Management

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the acquisition of SPIDA Software, developers of specialized software for the design, analysis, and management of utility pole systems. Founded in 2007 in Columbus, Ohio, SPIDA offers modeling, simulation, and data management software solutions to electric and communications utilities, and their engineering services providers, in the U.S. and Canada. The integration of SPIDA within Bentley’s OpenUtilities engineering software and grid digital twin cloud services will help address the challenges of transitioning to new renewable energy sources including for electric vehicle charging, of joint usage of utility poles to support broadband networks’ 5G expansion, and of modernizing and hardening the electric grid to maintain reliability and resilience.

