Coeur Provides Silvertip and Crown Exploration Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today provided an update on 2021 exploration programs at its Silvertip mine in British Columbia and Crown exploration property in Nevada. The Company highlighted new drilling results at the recently discovered Southern Silver Zone at Silvertip and at the four mineralized zones within the Crown Block – Daisy, Secret Pass, SNA and C-Horst. Through the first four months of 2021, Coeur drilled approximately 340,300 feet (103,750 meters) at six different locations – a 66% increase compared to the same period in 2020. Coeur anticipates investing $68 million1 in exploration this year, which would make this the largest exploration campaign in Coeur’s history and over 30% higher than last year’s exploration investment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005189/en/