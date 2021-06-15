 
Coeur Provides Silvertip and Crown Exploration Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021   

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today provided an update on 2021 exploration programs at its Silvertip mine in British Columbia and Crown exploration property in Nevada. The Company highlighted new drilling results at the recently discovered Southern Silver Zone at Silvertip and at the four mineralized zones within the Crown Block – Daisy, Secret Pass, SNA and C-Horst. Through the first four months of 2021, Coeur drilled approximately 340,300 feet (103,750 meters) at six different locations – a 66% increase compared to the same period in 2020. Coeur anticipates investing $68 million1 in exploration this year, which would make this the largest exploration campaign in Coeur’s history and over 30% higher than last year’s exploration investment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005189/en/

Silvertip - Plan View (Photo: Business Wire)

Key Highlights2,3

  • New Silvertip zone represents significant near-mine, high-grade resource growth potential – Underground drilling at Silvertip has discovered a new mineralized zone called the Southern Silver Zone, located adjacent to and enveloping the historic 65 Zone manto mineralization. The grade and orientation of the Southern Silver Zone suggest the opportunity for bulk mining, which has the potential to lead to improved project economics. Notable assay results include:
  • Hole 65Z21-485-360-002 returned 21.0 feet (6.4 meters) of 14.4 ounces per ton (“oz/t”) (493.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”)) silver, 23.7% zinc and 8.7% lead
  • Hole 65Z21-485-360-020 returned 19.0 feet (5.8 meters) of 6.5 oz/t (222.9 g/t) silver, 21.0% zinc and 2.8% lead
  • Hole 65Z21-485-360-026 returned 21.0 feet (6.4 meters) of 18.4 oz/t (630.9 g/t) silver, 14.8% zinc and 10.5% lead, and 23.6 feet (7.2 meters) of 10.0 oz/t (342.9 g/t) silver, 11.7% zinc and 5.1% lead
  • Hole 65Z21-485-DDS1-003 returned 19.0 feet (5.8 meters) of 7.8 oz/t (267.4 g/t) silver, 21.3% zinc and 3.9% lead
  • Continued oxide-gold resource growth potential across all zones at Crown – New drill results at Crown demonstrate meaningful resource growth potential at the Daisy, Secret Pass, SNA and C-Horst zones. Notable assay results, from west to northeast across the zone, include:

Daisy

Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Impala Platinum, Sibanye Stillwater, Coeur Mining, SSR Mining: Update Themendepot Edelmetalle
03.06.21
Coeur Mining, Endeavour Silver, Impala Platinum, Sibanye Stillwater: Update Themendepot Edelmetalle
17.05.21
Coeur gibt Investition in Victoria Gold Corp. bekannt