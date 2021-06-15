 
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dane C. Andreeff as President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen as Chief Financial Officer

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that Dane C. Andreeff and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen have been appointed to the respective positions of President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021. Joyce LaViscount will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Andreeff has served as Helius’ Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since August 2020 and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since August 2017. Mr. Mathiesen served as a member of Helius’ Board of Directors and Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee from June 2020 to June 2021.

“After significant evaluation and deliberation, my fellow board members and I are very pleased to announce the appointment of Dane and Jeff to the executive leadership team,” said Blane Walter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Helius. “Dane and Jeff possess an important combination of strong leadership skills and extensive experience in managing companies and guiding their strategic development, making them ideal candidates to lead Helius as we enter the next stage of growth and development as an organization.”

Mr. Walter continued: “In addition to these qualities, Dane and Jeff are highly skilled financial executives with more than 20 years of senior-level financial leadership experience, are well-versed in our business and its strategic priorities, and have demonstrated their strategic expertise and insight through their prior roles at Helius. We look forward to their future contributions as members of our executive leadership team.”

“As a strong believer in both the PoNSTM technology and its ability to improve the lives of patients, as well as the capabilities and commitment of our organization to facilitating its availability and adoption, I am excited to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer,” said Mr. Andreeff. “Looking ahead, I remain committed to building upon the recent progress made during the last year, and delivering strong, strategic and operational execution for the benefit of patients, providers, payors, and shareholders.”

