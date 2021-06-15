 
checkAd

SailPoint Announces Appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to the SailPoint Board of Directors, effective on June 14, 2021. The Board determined that Mr. Ramakrishna is independent, a term defined under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are very pleased to have Sudhakar Ramakrishna joining SailPoint's Board of Directors," said SailPoint CEO and Founder Mark McClain. "As a global technology leader with over two decades of experience in cloud, security, and collaboration markets, Sudhakar will bring deep technology and business expertise which will serve SailPoint well. With this appointment, we will set our company up to continue to provide the sophisticated identity needs required for the modern, global enterprise."

Mr. Ramakrishna currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a position he has held since January 2021. He also has served on the SolarWinds Board of Directors since December 2020. Before joining SolarWinds, Mr. Ramakrishna was the Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Secure, LLC, a leading provider of secure and zero trust access solutions for hybrid IT environments, from May 2015 until December 2020. Previously, Mr. Ramakrishna held the position of Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Enterprise and Service Provider Division at Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS). Mr. Ramakrishna has also held senior leadership roles at Polycom, Inc., Motorola, Inc., Stoke, Inc., 3COM Corporation, and U.S. Robotics. He is a partner at Benhamou Global Ventures, a leading venture capital firm investing in emerging startups in security, analytics, and applications. Mr. Ramakrishna holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Kansas State University and an M.S. in Management Studies from Northwestern University.

"As a long-standing industry leader in identity security, which we've seen grow into the bedrock of securing today's enterprise, SailPoint is very well-positioned in the market. I am looking forward to working with the SailPoint leadership team and the rest of the Board to guide SailPoint through its next phase of growth, particularly as it continues to shift its business to SaaS," said Mr. Ramakrishna.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SailPoint Announces Appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to Board of Directors SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to the SailPoint Board of Directors, effective on June 14, 2021. The Board determined that Mr. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Announcing SailPoint Navigate 2021: Confidence Redefined
25.05.21
SailPoint Welcomes Wendy Wu as Chief Marketing Officer
24.05.21
SailPoint Recognized as the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration