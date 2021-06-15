Primoris Services Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that John Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the fireside chat in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.primoriscorp.com. A replay will be accessible on the Company’s website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live discussion and will be available for 30 days following the event.