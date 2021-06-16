 
Rockhaven Commences Drilling at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 14:45  |  35   |   |   

Program focused on priority bulk tonnage and high-grade vein targets plus higher-grade resource definitionVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce that crews have mobilized …

Program focused on priority bulk tonnage and high-grade vein targets plus higher-grade resource definition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce that crews have mobilized and the 2021 exploration program has begun at its 100%-owned and road accessible Klaza project, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon, Canada.

The fully funded program will utilize two diamond drills that will complete 12,000m of drilling focused on both exploration discoveries at high-priority targets and continued definition of existing mineral resources. Priorities for the program include:

  • Discovery focused exploration drilling (7,000m in 34 holes) at both copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry-style bulk tonnage and high-grade gold-silver epithermal targets;
  • Resource definition infill drilling (5,000m in 33 holes) of wider, higher-grade inferred resources for continued conversion into indicated resources;
  • Regional target evaluations at Rusk Creek, Dade, Bear and Nansen Ridge prospects; and,
  • Continued engineering and baseline permitting work.

"We are thrilled to begin 2021 work at Klaza, testing both new epithermal vein and porphyry-style bulk-tonnage exploration prospects as well as defining additional indicated resources through the infill drilling portion of the program," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Additionally, environmental baseline studies and engineering work will ramp up as the project advances towards pre-feasibility in 2022."

As detailed in the May 10, 2021, Rockhaven Press Release, the proposed drill program aims to enhance the Klaza project's scale and economics through work on the targets discussed below.

Exploration Drilling

Priority exploration areas include bulk tonnage copper-gold-molybdenum-silver porphyry and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein targets. The porphyry targets include the Kelly and Etzel/Cyprus Porphyry zones that are highlighted by soil geochemical and geophysical anomalies that each covers an approximate 4km2 area. These targets lie to the southeast of the vein system hosting the Klaza Deposit and exhibit lithogeochemical and alteration signatures consistent with bulk tonnage porphyry-style mineralization. A total of 17 holes are planned to test these zones.

Disclaimer

